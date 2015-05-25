(Adds trade minister comment)
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA May 25 Indonesia's home minister called
for a police investigation into the suspected contamination of
rice with plastic, saying it may be an attempt at sabotaging the
government, media reported on Monday.
President Joko Widodo has called for calm after reports that
tainted rice may have caused the hospitalization of a girl in
Medan on Sunday and made some customers at a food market in
Bekasi sick last week.
Rice is a common food staple in Indonesia, the world's third
biggest importer, and reports of contamination can quickly cause
food scares in the vast archipelago.
"The synthetic rice distributor ... may be making an attempt
at treason or trying to sabotage the government," Home Minister
Tjahjo Kumolo was quoted as saying by the English-daily Jakarta
Post.
The scare began last week when customers complained of
nausea and dizziness after eating suspect rice from a vendor in
Bekasi, a town neighbouring the capital of Jakarta.
Initial tests indicated the rice was contaminated with
plastic and plastic softeners.
Widodo, however, urged consumers to wait for official
government test results before jumping to conclusions.
"Don't everyone just talk and make the problem bigger,"
Widodo told reporters on Sunday as quoted by online news site
Detik.com. "What is most important is to look at the root
problem and check if it really was in Bekasi or just one
vendor."
Police were waiting for the results of official tests before
continuing their investigation, Assistant Police Commissioner
Siswo told Reuters.
The trade ministry plans to issue regulations to tighten
controls on rice imports and impose closer supervision of rice
storage facilities, Trade Minister Rahmat Gobel said.
"Security has been a bit lacking," Gobel said, referring to
allegations the contaminated rice came from China, and noting
that Indonesia had not issued permits to import Chinese rice
this year.
The Bekasi vendor, Dewi Septiani, told reporters that the
rice she had sold in porridge was "clearly very different and
smelled different too. It's not like natural rice".
