JAKARTA Nov 28 Indonesia's state procurement
body Bulog has signed contracts to import 720,000 tonnes of rice
from Vietnam and India for delivery in 2012, Bulog CEO Sutarto
Alimoeso said on Wednesday.
"Besides contracts to import 720,000 tonnes of rice from
Vietnam and India, currently Cambodia and also India are still
offering to supply Indonesia with rice at very competitive
prices. Cambodia is offering 30,000 tonnes and India is offering
another 50,000 tonnes," Alimoeso said.
Bulog announced earlier in November it had signed a deal to
buy 120,000 tonnes of rice from India for delivery this year as
it looks to create buffer stocks of about 2 million tonnes.
