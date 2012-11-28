(Corrects source to Bulog CEO Sutarto Alimoeso (not Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan). Adds quote)

JAKARTA Nov 28 Indonesia's state procurement body Bulog has signed contracts to import 720,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam and India for delivery in 2012, Bulog CEO Sutarto Alimoeso said on Wednesday.

"Besides contracts to import 720,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam and India, currently Cambodia and also India are still offering to supply Indonesia with rice at very competitive prices. Cambodia is offering 30,000 tonnes and India is offering another 50,000 tonnes," Alimoeso said.

Bulog announced earlier in November it had signed a deal to buy 120,000 tonnes of rice from India for delivery this year as it looks to create buffer stocks of about 2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)