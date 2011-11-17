JAKARTA Nov 17 Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog has suspended all rice imports for the rest of the year, after securing deals with Vietnam, Thailand and India to fill its 1.6 million tonnes quota, an official said on Thursday.

"For the time being, we stop buying rice from international market because the whole our rice import quotas of 1.6 million tones has been fulfilled so far," Bulog's CEO Sutarto Alimoeso told Reuters.

Alimoeso also confirmed that Indonesia bought 250,000 tonnes of rice from Indian suppliers earlier this week.

This year, one of Indonesia's regular suppliers and Thailand, has hiked prices and also been hit by severe flooding, triggering interest in other supplies. The world's largest exporter reportedly cancelled a 300,000-tonne government-to- government deal with Indonesia. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)