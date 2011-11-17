JAKARTA Nov 17 Indonesia's state
procurement agency Bulog has suspended all rice imports for the
rest of the year, after securing deals with Vietnam, Thailand
and India to fill its 1.6 million tonnes quota, an official said
on Thursday.
"For the time being, we stop buying rice from international
market because the whole our rice import quotas of 1.6 million
tones has been fulfilled so far," Bulog's CEO Sutarto Alimoeso
told Reuters.
Alimoeso also confirmed that Indonesia bought 250,000 tonnes
of rice from Indian suppliers earlier this week.
This year, one of Indonesia's regular suppliers and
Thailand, has hiked prices and also been hit by severe flooding,
triggering interest in other supplies. The world's largest
exporter reportedly cancelled a 300,000-tonne government-to-
government deal with Indonesia.
