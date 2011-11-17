(Recasts, updates throughout, adds price details)
By Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA Nov 17 Indonesia has suspended
all rice imports for the year after securing a deal for 300,000
tonnes of the grain from Vietnam, which replaces a
government-to-government pact reportedly cancelled by Thailand,
an official said on Thursday.
With this deal, and purchases from India and Thailand, state
procurement agency Bulog has filled its 1.6 million-tonne quota
for 2011, said Bulog CEO Sutarto Alimoeso.
"We have signed a contract to buy additional rice of 300,000
tonnes from Vietnam, which takes the total rice import from
Vietnam to 1.2 million tonnes this year," Alimoeso told Reuters.
He added that Indonesia also had commercial rice deals in
place from India for 250,000 tonnes and Thailand for 150,000
tonnes.
A Vietnamese trader working for a foreign firm in Ho Chi
Minh City also said Indonesia bought 300,000 tonnes of
15-percent broken rice from Vietnam at $545 a tonne,
free-on-board (FOB) basis, half to be loaded in December and
another half in January 2012.
"(Export) prices will not be affected by this deal because
Vietnamese prices currently are already high and the exporter
has stocks which it likes to clear up as it also needs to repay
bank loans," the trader said.
Three traders in Ho Chi Minh City earlier said that
Indonesia had bought 150,000 tonnes under the latest deal.
Vietnam Food Association officials and the head of Vinafood 2,
believed to be the exporter in the deal, were unavailable for
comment.
Vietnam's Agriculture Ministry data showed the country has
loaded 1.18 million tonnes of rice to Indonesia between January
and September, a sharp rise from 353,000 tonnes in the same
period last year.
This year, one of Indonesia's regular suppliers Thailand,
has hiked prices and been hit by severe flooding, triggering
interest in other supplies, like Vietnam, India and Pakistan.
The world's largest rice exporter had reportedly scrapped a
300,000-tonne government deal with Indonesia.
"For the time being, we stop buying rice from international
markets because the whole rice import quotas of 1.6 million
tonnes have been fulfilled so far," Alimoeso said.
However, he said it is possible that the Indonesian
government could issue additional rice import permits beyond the
current 1.6 million-tonne quota, due to a domestic rice
shortage.
"So, we are waiting for the newest development from the
government, whether it needs additional rice imports or not," he
added.
Earlier this month, the statistics bureau said Indonesia's
unmilled rice production would be 65.39 million tonnes in 2011,
3.9 percent lower than a previous forecast.
Southeast Asia's largest economy was self-sufficient in rice
in the early 1980s before farmland was turned into housing for a
booming population, while rampant smuggling put pressure on
local growers.
Indonesia, where the monthly rice consumption is 2.7 million
tonnes and rising, has set itself a goal to be rice
self-sufficient by 2014.
(Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh; in HANOI; Writing by
Michael Taylor; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)