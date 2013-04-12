* Measure seen to have done little to support global prices
* Three key producers to discuss pact at meeting in May
* Export cuts not seen appropriate now -Thai official
JAKARTA/BANGKOK, April 12 Indonesia, the world's
second largest producer of rubber, wants fellow producers
Thailand and Malaysia to abandon a pact to trim exports of the
commodity as the measure has done little to support global
prices, senior officials said on Friday.
Last August the three countries, which account for about 70
percent of world output, agreed to cut down rubber trees and
trim exports by 300,000 tonnes, or about 3 percent of global
production in 2012, in a bid to shore up slumping global prices.
The decision gave benchmark rubber futures on the Tokyo
Commodity Exchange an initial boost, but the market has since
been driven by fears the debt crisis in Europe could curb
demand, with a volatile yen, high inventory in main consumer
China and rising output all taking a toll.
The deal was to have expired on March 31, but Thailand, the
world's largest producer of rubber, has said it would stick to
the terms for two more months, though its partners are not keen
to retain the pact.
"We are proposing to the ITRC meeting not to continue,"
Bachrul Chairi, the director general of foreign trade at
Indonesia's trade ministry, said on Friday, referring to the
producer grouping, the International Tripartite Rubber Corp.,
whose next meeting is set for May.
Under the pact, Thailand agreed to reduce exports by 150,000
tonnes, Malaysia was to hold back up to 50,000 tonnes and
Indonesia around 100,000 tonnes.
"NOT APPROPRIATE"
The second and third largest producers, Indonesia and
Malaysia, were not keen on continuing with the pact, two Thai
government officials told Reuters on Friday, at an industry
meeting on the resort island of Phuket.
"Those two countries said the export-cut measure was not
appropriate for the current situation," said a senior Thai
official, who asked not to be identified.
The three countries will discuss price trends as well as the
supply and demand situation at their May meeting, but no date
has yet been fixed.
The price of benchmark export-grade rubber sheet (RSS3) fell
to $2.75 per kg in mid-2012, far below a record high of $6.40
per kg in February 2012, forcing the three countries to look for
ways to prop up prices.
On Friday, RSS3 stood at $2.95 a kg, below the
psychologically key $3-mark.
"The rubber price is declining, while farmers keep producing
it, and Vietnam's rubber exports keep increasing," said Iman
Pambagyo, another Indonesian trade ministry official, referring
to the world's fifth largest producer.
"We propose that ITRC look for alternatives."
But he did not elaborate on what these might be.
Indonesia's 2013 rubber output will rise 7 percent on the
year to 3.2 million tonnes, thanks to higher yields, the
Indonesian Rubber Association has said.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat;
Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Lewa Pardomuan and
Clarence Fernandez)