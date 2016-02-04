* Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia say move to address glut
JAKARTA/BANGKOK, Feb 4 Asia's top rubber
producers have agreed to cut exports by 615,000 tonnes for six
months from March, moving to lift prices that have tumbled amid
excess supply to their lowest since the global financial crisis.
Farmers and traders were not impressed, however, saying the
cuts - which account for nearly 6 percent of global natural
rubber output - were too small to have a lasting impact.
Previous efforts by Asian producers to curb exports have
given only fleeting support to prices, unable to counteract a
chronic glut and a slowdown in top rubber importer China.
Still, benchmark rubber futures in Singapore and
Japan rallied 2-3 percent on the news, having last month
sunk to their lowest levels since end-2008 to early 2009.
Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, which produce nearly 70
percent of the world's natural rubber, said in a joint statement
on Thursday their move would address a decline in rubber prices
that has had "a direct effect on the income of rubber
smallholders in our three countries."
Thailand will cut exports by 324,000 tonnes, Indonesia by
238,740 tonnes and Malaysia by 52,260 tonnes, according to the
International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC), which groups the
three producers.
"The three countries' ministers believe that cutting exports
and boosting domestic use of rubber will drive up prices and fix
the price slump, making prices fair for rubber farmers,"
Thailand's agriculture ministry said in a statement.
Farmers in Thailand, the world's biggest rubber producer and
exporter, said the volume cut was "too little".
"In order for export cuts to have any impact on global
prices the cut has to be at least 1 million tonnes," Saksarit
Sriprasart, a leader of smallholder rubber farmers in Thailand's
southern Trang province, told Reuters.
CUT OUTPUT, NOT EXPORTS
Thai rubber farmers have threatened protests and demanded
help as they are battered by low prices, prompting the state to
launch intervention measures.
Previous efforts to curb supply, though, have lifted prices
only temporarily. In 2014, the ITRC members also agreed to
export cuts, and before that, they collectively cut shipments by
300,000 tonnes in 2012-13, or 3 percent of 2012 global output.
Instead of reducing exports, rubber producers should cut
production as "a better strategy moving forward," said a rubber
trader in Kuala Lumpur.
On Thursday, besides cutting exports, the three countries
also agreed to increase domestic consumption of rubber,
including for road and railway construction.
"We are optimistic with joint implementation of these
measures, rubber price will recover and continue to be fair and
remunerative to all smallholders and other stakeholders in the
natural rubber industry," the ITRC said in the statement.
In Vietnam, another major rubber grower, farmers have
limited annual output to 1 million tonnes from 1.1 million-1.2
million tonnes in response to falling prices, said an industry
official there.
($1 = 35.5900 baht)
