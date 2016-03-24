JAKARTA, March 24 Government agencies and state
owned companies in Indonesia will buy 500,000 tonnes of
domestically produced rubber to support prices, the Agriculture
Minister Amran Sulaiman said in a statement on Thursday.
The government will also channel subsidised loans to farmers
to make them replant 1 million hectares of rubber plantation,
the minister said.
"This should start as soon as possible," Gamal Nasir, the
agriculture ministry's director general of estate crop told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Michael Perry)