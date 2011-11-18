(Adds prices, background)
* Export seen down to 500,000 T in Q4 vs 600,000 T in Q3
* Assoc urges members to stop exports if prices dip below $3
* Top 3 producers meet on measures to stabilise falling
prices
By Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA, Nov 18 Indonesia's natural rubber
exports in the fourth quarter are seen dropping to 500,000
tonnes, from more than 600,000 tonnes per quarter so far this
year, on weaker demand from key consumers such as China, an
industry official said on Friday.
Worries about slowing demand could lead growers in the
world's second-biggest rubber producer to cut exports if prices
keep falling, the country's rubber association said, ahead of a
meeting at the end of this week by top producers to discuss the
market.
"Our natural rubber demand from the international market,
especially from China and other parts of the globe, has been
starting to weaken since October," Suharto Honggokusumo,
executive director of industry association Gapkindo, told
Reuters.
"We estimate that in the fourth quarter our exports may
reach around 500,000 tonnes."
Indonesia's January-to-September natural rubber exports were
1.94 million tonnes, up from 1.7 million tonnes in the same
period in 2010, Honggokusumo said.
Honggokusumo said he was still optimistic the country's
total natural rubber exports in 2011 would reach 2.4 million
tonnes, up from last year's annual exports of 2.2 million
tonnes, but below an earlier forecast for 2.6 million this year.
Slowing demand from top consumer China, which accounts for
about 35 percent of global consumption, has led it to increase
rubber stocks in several tyre-making industrial centres such as
in Shandong province, he said.
"Natural rubber prices are down now at $3.3 per kg and
Gapkindo has been asking its members to halt rubber exports if
the price falls below $3.0 per kg," Honggokusumo said.
Such a move by the world's second-largest rubber producer
would mirror a recent export ban self-imposed by tin smelters
seeking to prop up global tin prices. Indonesia is the world's
top tin exporter.
Tokyo rubber futures ended lower on Friday on profit-taking
after recent gains, but prices were still propped up by
expectations of further intervention by major producing
countries this weekend, dealers said.
The benchmark rubber contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange
<0#JRU:> for April delivery fell 5.1 yen to settle at 273.5 yen
($3.55) per kg.
The world's top three rubber-producing countries -- Thailand
-- Indonesia and Malaysia -- are meeting in Bangkok where a
decision on measures to stabilise falling rubber prices is
expected on Saturday.
Benchmark Thai smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) has almost halved
from a record high of $6.40 per kg in February. It ended at
$3.45 per kg on Friday.
(Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Ramthan Hussain)