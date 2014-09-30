(Adds details on letters sent to other regional rubber associations and comments from rubber traders)

By Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna

JAKARTA, Sept 29 Indonesia's main rubber group is seeking to put a floor under prices at $1.50/kg as the world's No.2 producer looks to support a market that has plunged more than 30 percent so far this year.

Shanghai and Tokyo rubber futures are struggling near multi-year lows, hurt by worries about China's economy and Thailand's plan to sell its 200,000-tonne stockpile of the commodity.

Indonesian SIR20 tyre grade is currently trading at about $1.40 per kg, below production costs of about $1.60 per kg.

"GAPKINDO has written and sent a circular to all its members telling them not to sell rubber if the price is below $1.50 a kg," Rusdan Dalimunthe, executive director at the Indonesian Rubber Association (GAPKINDO) told Reuters.

GAPKINDO also sent the letter to the Malaysia Rubber Board and the Thai Rubber Association, saying that "with an attitude of togetherness" the weak tone to the rubber price can be "suppressed".

International Rubber Consortium (IRCo) members Singapore and Vietnam also received the letter, said Dalimunthe.

The Malaysia Rubber Board has acknowledged receiving the letter, but a senior official said the board has been given no instructions by the country's plantations ministry.

Thai rubber and IRCo officials have not responded to requests for comment.

TRADERS SCEPTICAL

While GAPKINDO's move to reach out to other major growers in a call for action is viewed as a positive step by growers, similar acts of producer co-ordination have been attempted before without success. As a result, many of the region's rubber traders remain sceptical.

A trader in Thailand noted that rubber futures on the Singapore Commodity Exchange (Sicom) were already lower than the attempted floor price.

"If you can buy from the futures market at $1.44, how can you tell your members not to sell below $1.50?" asked the trader.

Another Thailand-based trader said the plan cannot shore up prices unless they go beyond rhetoric and ensure that members stick to the plan.

"The question is how do you ensure that the producer or exporter will not sell below that level? How do you enforce it? Can you compensate a producer for not selling below that level?" the second trader asked.

GAPKINDO members had also been asked to slow sales in the fourth quarter and refuse to sell under $2 per kg, added Daud Husni Bastari, the association's chairman.

Previous attempts to support global prices by dominant rubber producers Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have had limited success due to the different levels of upstream and downstream industries developed in these countries.

Such measures have included cutting down and replanting rubber trees, reducing tapping rates and holding back exports.

Bastari said late last week that Indonesian rubber output will be an estimated 3.1 million tonnes this year, 100,000 tonnes higher than a previous forecast.

Indonesia, which exports about 85 percent of its total rubber production, currently has little or no rubber inventories due to the wintering season, Bastari added.

Rubber is tapped year-round, but latex output drops during the dry wintering season, when trees shed leaves. Wintering in Indonesia lasts from February to May before starting again in July and running through September.

China buys almost 20 percent of Indonesia's rubber exports, and concerns over economic growth in the world's No.2 economy and top rubber consumer have hurt prices in recent months.

Bastari also reiterated his previous call for the establishment of a group for rubber producing countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which supply around 90 percent of the world's rubber.

This was due to the emergence of other Asian rubber producers, like Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in SINGAPORE and Anuradha Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Anand Basu and Tom Hogue)