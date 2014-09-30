(Adds details on letters sent to other regional rubber
By Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA, Sept 29 Indonesia's main rubber group
is seeking to put a floor under prices at $1.50/kg as the
world's No.2 producer looks to support a market that has plunged
more than 30 percent so far this year.
Shanghai and Tokyo rubber futures are
struggling near multi-year lows, hurt by worries about China's
economy and Thailand's plan to sell its 200,000-tonne stockpile
of the commodity.
Indonesian SIR20 tyre grade is currently trading at about
$1.40 per kg, below production costs of about $1.60 per kg.
"GAPKINDO has written and sent a circular to all its members
telling them not to sell rubber if the price is below $1.50 a
kg," Rusdan Dalimunthe, executive director at the Indonesian
Rubber Association (GAPKINDO) told Reuters.
GAPKINDO also sent the letter to the Malaysia Rubber Board
and the Thai Rubber Association, saying that "with an attitude
of togetherness" the weak tone to the rubber price can be
"suppressed".
International Rubber Consortium (IRCo) members Singapore and
Vietnam also received the letter, said Dalimunthe.
The Malaysia Rubber Board has acknowledged receiving the
letter, but a senior official said the board has been given no
instructions by the country's plantations ministry.
Thai rubber and IRCo officials have not responded to
requests for comment.
TRADERS SCEPTICAL
While GAPKINDO's move to reach out to other major growers in
a call for action is viewed as a positive step by growers,
similar acts of producer co-ordination have been attempted
before without success. As a result, many of the region's rubber
traders remain sceptical.
A trader in Thailand noted that rubber futures on the
Singapore Commodity Exchange (Sicom) were already lower than the
attempted floor price.
"If you can buy from the futures market at $1.44, how can
you tell your members not to sell below $1.50?" asked the
trader.
Another Thailand-based trader said the plan cannot shore up
prices unless they go beyond rhetoric and ensure that members
stick to the plan.
"The question is how do you ensure that the producer or
exporter will not sell below that level? How do you enforce it?
Can you compensate a producer for not selling below that level?"
the second trader asked.
GAPKINDO members had also been asked to slow sales in the
fourth quarter and refuse to sell under $2 per kg, added Daud
Husni Bastari, the association's chairman.
Previous attempts to support global prices by dominant
rubber producers Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have had
limited success due to the different levels of upstream and
downstream industries developed in these countries.
Such measures have included cutting down and replanting
rubber trees, reducing tapping rates and holding back exports.
Bastari said late last week that Indonesian rubber output
will be an estimated 3.1 million tonnes this year, 100,000
tonnes higher than a previous forecast.
Indonesia, which exports about 85 percent of its total
rubber production, currently has little or no rubber inventories
due to the wintering season, Bastari added.
Rubber is tapped year-round, but latex output drops during
the dry wintering season, when trees shed leaves. Wintering in
Indonesia lasts from February to May before starting again in
July and running through September.
China buys almost 20 percent of Indonesia's rubber exports,
and concerns over economic growth in the world's No.2 economy
and top rubber consumer have hurt prices in recent months.
Bastari also reiterated his previous call for the
establishment of a group for rubber producing countries within
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which supply around
90 percent of the world's rubber.
This was due to the emergence of other Asian rubber
producers, like Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.
