* Govt agencies and state companies to buy 500,000 T of
rubber
* Govt to launch 1 mln hectares replanting program
(Adds minister, industry group comments)
By Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, March 24 Indonesian government agencies
and state owned companies will buy 500,000 tonnes of
domestically produced rubber to help support prices, the
government said on Thursday as it launched a replanting program.
The government gave no details on the timing of the
purchases, but the Indonesian rubber association (Gapkindo) said
it expected demand should come from infrastructure development,
such as using rubber in asphalt mix for roads.
Indonesia is the world's second-biggest producer of natural
rubber, but prices touched seven-year lows last month due to a
chronic supply glut and a slowdown in imports by top consumer
China.
"This revitalisation is aimed at increasing domestic
production to boost demand and change the rubber price at the
global level," Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman said in a
statement.
The government would provide subsidised loans to farmers to
replant 1 million hectares of rubber plantation between 2016 and
2019.
Gapkindo chairman Moenarji Soedargo said the move to buy
rubber was in line with a plan by Asia's top producers to cut
exports by 615,000 tonnes for six months from March to support
prices.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska
Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Pullin)