* Indonesia's GAPKINDO targets 10 pct cut next year vs 3.1
mln T in 2013
* Urges other SE Asia countries to reduce output levels
* Says action needed by all SE Asia producers to cut stocks
* Vietnam, Malaysia not likely to cut output - officials
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Dec 3 Indonesia's main rubber grouping
is calling on the world's second largest producer to cut output
next year by 10 percent, while urging other Southeast Asia
rubber-growing countries to do the same to reduce global stocks
and support prices.
Tokyo rubber futures, which set the tone for
physical rubber prices in Southeast Asia, have dropped nearly 10
percent this year on concerns about the global economy and as
regional supplies have swelled.
Rubber inventories in world top consumer China monitored by
the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell more than 10 percent last
week, but remain at near nine-year highs.
"Last month I issued a letter to our members to reduce the
production next year by 10 percent," Daud Husni Bastari,
chairman of the Indonesian Rubber Association (GAPKINDO), told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"We would like to send a message to the big tyre
manufacturers," said Bastari, whose association includes rubber
processing factories, plantations, co-operatives and traders.
Rubber producers and farmers need higher prices for their
product, Bastari said, because their cost of living has gone up
but they haven't benefited from steady or higher tire prices.
GAPKINDO is the biggest and most influential of rubber
industry groups in Indonesia.
Indonesia's 2013 rubber output will be little-changed at 3.1
million tonnes, Bastari said, with gains hampered by wet weather
and curtailed by an earlier agreement with fellow producers
Thailand and Malaysia to trim exports.
The earlier agreement ran from August 2012 to March of this
year, with the three largest rubber producers agreeing to cut
their exports by a total 300,000 tonnes.
The impact on prices was short-lived, but Thailand still
tried to extend the agreement for two more months before
abandoning it at the end of May.
Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia account for about 70
percent of world output, with major tyre makers that include
Bridgestone Corp, Michelin and Goodyear Tire
& Rubber Co taking most of their output.
VIETNAM, MALAYSIA
Given the growing emergence of other Asian rubber producers,
like Vietnam, earlier this year Bastari said a group of rubber
producing countries within the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN) would achieve the best results in any future
pricing support effort.
"It should be an effort together," said Bastari, who is also
chairman of the ASEAN Rubber Business Council (ARBC) - a
grouping of Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand
and Vietnam.
Bastari said associations in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam,
Laos and Cambodia will be asked to join Indonesia in the output
cuts for next year.
Officials at the Malaysian Rubber Board and the Malaysia's
plantation industries ministry said they had not heard of any
suggestion for rubber production cuts from Indonesia.
The matter could be discussed at a planned meeting with
ASEAN producers early next year, they said.
"At this junction, there is no active measure to cut output.
At the moment rubber output in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia
is still below the target that we have set for ourselves," said
an official with Malaysia's plantation industries and
commodities ministry.
"In Malaysia's case, we are cutting down old and
unproductive trees and launching replanting programmes, as well
as looking to enhance productivity," the official added.
Vietnam, the world's third-largest natural rubber exporter
after Thailand and Indonesia, aims to keep its rubber output
next year unchanged at around 1 million tonnes, a rubber
industry official said.
But "we will try not to apply measures for raising yields
and also avoid new investment in rubber plantations," said the
official, who declined to be identified by name as he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
(Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh in HANOI and Anuradha
Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR; Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by
Tom Hogue)