JAKARTA, March 4 Indonesia's rubber production
in 2016 is expected to come in at 3.1 million tonnes, a small
decline from output last year, Moenarji Soedargo, chairman of
the country's rubber industry association (Gapkindo) told
reporters on Friday.
Output in the world's second-largest rubber producer will be
impacted this year by the long dry season seen in the second
half of 2015, Soedargo said, but he does not expect further
weather disruptions in 2016.
In October last year, Soedargo had estimated 2015 production
at 3.2 million tonnes.
"The rainy season had begun by the start of the year, with
no more forest fires, so things have returned to normal because
rubber trees are not as fragile as other trees," he said.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Tom
Hogue)