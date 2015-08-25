JAKARTA Aug 25 Indonesia's central bank is
strengthening steps to stabilise the rupiah and is intervening
"in large amount" in the foreign exchange and government bond
markets, a deputy governor of Bank Indonesia said on Tuesday.
The central bank is coordinating with the state enterprises
ministry for share buybacks and with the finance ministry to buy
government bonds in the secondary market, Perry Warjiyo told
reporters.
Indonesia stepped up efforts to protect its battered
financial markets from global volatility on Tuesday, imposing
new daily limits on how much shares can fall and organising a
concerted share buyback programme.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)