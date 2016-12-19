JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia's central bank
governor said on Monday the bank is seeking to slash three
zeroes off the face value of rupiah notes in a move to simplify
it currency system.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Agus Martowardojo said he has
asked President Joko Widodo to revive a previously shelved plan
to redenominate the rupiah to make it "more efficient and
simpler".
A draft law backing redenomination was submitted to
parliament in 2013 under the previous government. However, the
draft was put aside due to instability in Indonesia's financial
markets at the time.
If parliament approves a revived bill next year, the central
bank would need two more years to prepare new notes. It would
then need another seven-years of transition before it could
fully remove three zeroes from the currency, he said.
"Prices of goods and services have to also be simplified.
Because of the transition period, in which people can use both
the old and new rupiah denominations, we are sure it wouldn't
affect inflation," Martowardojo said at the launch of a new
series of designs for the physical currency.
The largest rupiah denomination is currently 100,000 and the
smallest note is 1,000. The central bank's new currency designs
will be for notes that use the current denomination system and
will feature images of historic Indonesian figures.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the
rupiah's many zeroes reflected the currency's inflation history
and that she would discuss the proposal with parliament with a
view to introducing it next year. However, she said the proposal
is not on the list of current legislative priorities for 2017.
"A redenomination would strengthen assurance in Indonesia's
currency, but it does not affect anything nominally," she told
reporters at a separate event on Monday.
($1 = 13,380.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sam Holmes)