By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA Oct 21 Russia's industrial group Vi
Holding will invest $500 million in an alumina refinery in
Indonesia that could be built in the next three to four years,
Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Reuters on Tuesday.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy introduced a controversial
mineral ore export ban in January, aimed at forcing miners to
move up the value chain by processing minerals in Indonesia.
The halting of $3 billion of annual nickel ore and bauxite
exports lifted the price of nickel and helped support aluminium,
boosting the fortunes of Russia's United Company Rusal
and Norilsk Nickel.
The new alumina plant is expected to have a capacity of 1
million tonnes per year with shipments bound for China, said
Manturov, after meeting with new Indonesian President Joko
Widodo in Jakarta.
"In Indonesia, they (Vi Holding) will have a project for
producing alumina, which will be exported to their industry in
China," said Manturov. "Total investment in China is $3 billion
and specific for Indonesia, their investment will be
approximately $500 million."
The Indonesian alumina project will use Russian technology
and is estimated to be completed within three or four years with
annual production of about 1 million tonnes, added Manturov.
Vi Holding's investment follows on from aluminium giant
United Company Rusal, who in February said it wanted to make
Indonesia a regional hub for its alumina production.
Russia ranks number 14 among Indonesia's top import markets,
according to Indonesian trade ministry data, with total trade
between the two countries worth $1.3 billion from January to
July this year.
ECONOMIC PARTNERS
Other trade and economic items discussed with Indonesia's
newly inaugurated president included Russian oil exports,
Indonesian oil refinery construction, port infrastructure and
military equipment sales, Manturov added.
"Our Indonesian partners are interested in participation of
their local military industries in joint co-operation and
production with Russian partners," he said. "We are ready to
promote and further develop this kind of joint co-operation with
Indonesia."
Indonesia has sharply increased its defence budget since
2010 as the military looks to bolster its capacity to protect
shipping lanes, ports and maritime boundaries.
In March last year, defence officials in the Southeast Asian
nation said it planned to buy more than a dozen Russian Sukhoi
fighter jets as part of a $15 billion five-year campaign to
modernise its military.
Russia's economy has slowed due to the tumbling oil price
and after it faced several rounds of U.S. and EU economic
sanctions over its involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
The country is actively looking to build greater economic
ties outside of Europe and the United States, and Manturov said
he hoped his trip would help strengthen bilateral trade with
Indonesia.
Sanctions on Moscow, a weakening rouble and a Russian
ban on food imports from a number of Western countries have
pushed annual consumer price inflation higher
The weak rouble would lower the cost of production for many
industries and benefit local buyers, said Manturov, adding that
the sanctions would also help develop Russian technologies.
Restrictions within financial markets had caused
difficulties for conducting some financial and monetary
activities, he said, but that Russia was looking to develop
schemes using local currencies with its partners in Southeast
Asia and the Middle East.
The rouble has shed about 20 percent against the
dollar this year, and the immediate catalyst for the breakneck
descent is the tumbling price of oil, Russia's major export.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by
Miral Fahmy and Michael Perry)