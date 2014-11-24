BRIEF-Nice Ltd says selected for San Francisco Dept Of Emergency Management's 9-1-1 center upgrade
* Nice Ltd - San Francisco Department Of Emergency Management selects Nice for 9-1-1 center upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Nov 24 Telco tower operator PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk
** Says to issue S$180 million worth bonds this month through its unit Protelindo Finance to repay part of its debt. ** The bonds will mature in 10 years and has a coupon rate of 3.25 percent.
* Comscore - announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to validated campaign essentials campaign measurement suite