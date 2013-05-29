* Saratoga sets IPO price range at 6,100-7,800 rupiah/share
* Cement maker Semen Baturaja also launches IPO, to raise up
to $163 mln
By Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul
JAKARTA, May 29 Indonesian investment firm PT
Saratoga Investama Sedaya aims to raise up to $395 million in an
initial public offering next month, underwriters said on
Wednesday, in what would be the country's biggest IPO in two
years.
The offering comes as the IPO market in Southeast Asia's top
economy is having its busiest second quarter ever, with 10 firms
seeking to raise more than $1 billion combined. Companies are
tapping equity markets as foreign investors have been pouring
money into Indonesian stocks, pushing the main share index to a
record high this month.
State-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja also launched an
IPO on Wednesday, aiming to raise as much as 1.6 trillion rupiah
($163 million) and setting a price range of 500 to 685 rupiah
per share, the company said.
Saratoga, controlled by tycoons Edwin Soeryadjaya and
Sandiaga Uno, is offering 430.88 million shares, equivalent to
15 percent of its equity. It set an IPO price range of 6,100
rupiah to 7,800 rupiah a share. It is also providing an
additional 64.63 million shares for a greenshoe option in the
case of large demand.
If the company sells all the shares in the offering at the
top of the range, including the greenshoe option, it will have
raised 3.87 trillion rupiah ($395 million). That would be the
biggest IPO in Indonesia since state-owned airline PT Garuda
Indonesia raised $526 million in 2011.
Saratoga plans to use the IPO proceeds mostly to repay debt.
Deutsche Bank, UBS and Indopremier Securities are the IPO
underwriters. The listing date will be June 28.
However, a unit of Saratoga, auto retailer PT Mitra
Pinasthika Mustika made a lacklustre stock market
debut on Wednesday, falling below its IPO price after initially
rising 5 percent, suggesting investors were put off by its
valuation.
Mitra Pinasthika raised about 1.5 trillion rupiah ($150
million) in its IPO earlier this month, selling shares at the
bottom of its 1,500-2,000 rupiah indicative range. On Wednesday
afternoon, the stock was last trading down 3 percent at 1,450
rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.5 percent.
Saratoga's chief executive, Sandiaga Uno, had said in early
April that the company would aim to raise around $1 billion in
total from its IPO and that of Mitra Pinasthika, but it scaled
back those expectations.
Saratoga owns shares in several Indonesian companies, such
as miner PT Adaro Energy and tower operator PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure.
($1 = 9,792.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)