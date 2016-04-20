JAKARTA, April 20 The harbormaster for the main port in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province has suspended shipments to the Southern Philippines after coal vessel crews were abducted by suspected Islamic militants, domestic media reported on Wednesday.

"We will not issue sailing permits until the safety situation in this area is conducive," Banjarmasin harbormaster Takwim Masuku said as quoted by the Kompas newspaper, referring to the waters of the Southern Philippines. Masuku was acting on the an advisory from the Indonesian Coast Guard and the Navy, the newspaper reported.

Gunman, suspected to be Abu Sayyaf militants, have seized crews from coal vessels and tugboats in the Southern Philippines.

The crew of a coal ship that sailed from Banjarmasin were kidnapped on March 15 and ten of the crew members are still being detained, said Kompas.

A combined 18 crew member from Indonesia and Malaysia have been taken captive in three separate attacks on tugboats in Philippine waters close to maritime borders with the two countries.

South Kalimantan province is the location of some of Indonesia's biggest coal mines operated by Adaro Energy and Bumi Resources. Miners using the provinces main coal artery, the Barito River, must be cleared by customs officials in Banjarmasin, the provincial capital.

Indonesia has called for joint maritime patrols with the Philippines and Malaysia after a spate of kidnappings in waters near the southern Philippines by suspected militants.

