(Updates with confirmation of port restrictions, recasts)
By Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, April 20 Authorities from at least two
Indonesian coal ports have blocked ships from leaving to the
Philippines due to security concerns after a spate of ship
hijackings in the southern Philippines, an Indonesian government
official said on Wednesday.
The growing frequency of maritime attacks by Islamist
militants is for the first time affecting coal trade between the
Southeast Asian neighbours. Indonesia, the world's largest
thermal coal exporter, supplies 70 percent of the Philippines'
coal import needs.
"The situation in the Philippines is considered not safe and
some of our ships were hijacked," Umar Aris, Indonesia's acting
director general of sea transportation, told Reuters.
Shipping permits to the Philippines were no longer being
approved at the ports of Banjarmasin and Tarakan in Indonesia's
Kalimantan, an area home to some of the biggest coal mines
operated by Adaro Energy and Bumi Resources.
It was not clear how much of Indonesia's coal exports were
affected by the shipping restrictions at the two ports.
"Tomorrow, I'll have a meeting with the Navy and State
Intelligence Agency to further discuss the matter. We're trying
to find the best solution," Aris said.
Indonesia has already called for joint maritime patrols with
the Philippines and Malaysia following the attacks.
A total of 18 crew members from Indonesia and Malaysia have
been taken captive in three separate attacks on tugboats in
Philippine waters close to maritime borders with the two
countries.
Among those kidnapped were 10 crew members on a vessel
carrying coal from Banjarmasin, the main port in South
Kalimantan province, said the Kompas newspaper.
Indonesian media reports on Tuesday quoted an Indonesian
minister as saying a Taiwanese firm would pay to free the 10
crew members held by Abu Sayyaf rebels.
The Abu Sayyaf, known for kidnappings, beheadings, bombings
and extortion, has demanded 50 million pesos ($1.1 million) for
the freedom of the Indonesian crew. The al Qaeda-linked group is
one of the most hardline Islamist militant groups in the Muslim
south of the largely Christian Philippines.
A Philippine military spokesman on Wednesday urged that no
ransom be paid as it could encourage the emergence of a kidnap
"industry".
