JAKARTA, April 20 Authorities from at least two
Indonesian coal ports have stopped allowing vessels to leave for
the Philippines due to security concerns following a spate of
ship hijackings in the southern Philippines, a government
official said on Wednesday.
Departure permits for the Philippines were no longer
available for shipping vessels at the Port of Banjarmasin in
South Kalimantan and Tarakan in North Kalimantan, said
Indonesia's acting director general of sea transportation Umar
Aris.
"The situation in the Philippines is considered not safe and
some of our ships were hijacked," Aris told Reuters.
"Tomorrow, I'll have a meeting with the Navy and State
Intelligence Agency to further discuss the matter. We're trying
to find the best solution."
A combined 18 crew from Indonesia and Malaysia have been
taken captive in three separate attacks on tugboats in
Philippine waters close to maritime borders with the two
countries.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Randy
Fabi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)