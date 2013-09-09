JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesian shares rose
their highest in a week on Monday, with signs that investors
were dipping toes back into the market as the past month's
plunge in prices started to make some sectors look cheap.
Th main index rose 2.92 percent to close at 4,191.3, the
largest daily gain in two weeks, with foreign buyers encouraged
by hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay or be less
aggressive in tapering its monthly bond purchases.
The index was still 28 percent below its May 21 peak of
5,251.3, and down 5.7 percent since the start of the year.
The big caps index rose 3.7 percent to 700.9, with
state-owned firms leading the rally. Cement maker Semen
Indonesia soared 7.6 percent to 13,500 rupiah. Telecom
provider Telekomunikasi Indonesia jumped 4.3 percent
to 2,075 rupiah and utility firm Perusahaan Gas Negara
rose 2.9 percent to 5,400 rupiah.
With further falls possible, investors are moving into
defensive sectors such as consumer and utility stocks.
"Whatever the conditions, people would still buy basic needs
such as toiletries, food, cigarettes or go to the groceries
store. People also need to use roads, electricity and gas," said
Alvin Pattisahusiwa, investment director at Manulife Aset
Manajemen Indonesia.
In contrast to the broader market, consumer stocks
are up 17 percent for the year, though that is a long way off
their peak in May, when the sub-index was up 44 percent.
Harry Su, head of equities at Jakarta-Based Bahana
Securities said that consumer stocks had moved higher as
investors were on the lookout for bargains in a promising
sector. Packaged food producer Indofood CBP, high-end
retailer Mitra Adiperkasa and Telekomunikasi Indonesia
are among Bahana's favoured picks.
Investors were likely to stay away from those sectors,
notably banks and property, seen as vulnerable to the current
environment of high inflation, high interest rates and high
currency volatility.
NOT MUCH LEFT TO GO
"Indonesia's correction looks sharp, particularly in U.S.
dollars, and may seem overdone. However, we believe that it is
too early for bottom fishing, although selective opportunities
may begin to appear before the overall market bottoms," Morgan
Stanley said.
Since the beginning of this year, 10 trillion rupiah
($903.75 million) of foreign money has left Indonesian stocks.
This includes the total erosion of the 18.8 trillion rupiah
inflow in first quarter.
"We believe that the funds outflow should be minimal going
forward given that all of 2013's net foreign inflows are out,"
said Su, noting that 85 percent of 2012 foreign net fund inflows
into Indonesia were already gone.
Nomura Equity Research said that Jakarta stocks were trading
at the lower end of their historical valuations, though not yet
as cheap as they were at the height of the global financial
crisis in 2008. Macroeconomic conditions and sentiment are not
as bad as they were then, due to better commodity prices and
fewer global risks.
With foreign investor's bailing out the stock market, stocks
have suffered instant PE-revaluations but have yet to hit
rock-bottom. Equities are trading at PE 13.25, still higher
compared to Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index benchmark
index at 10.67, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon
data on Sept 6.
($1 = 11,065 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Nachum Kaplan
and Simon Cameron Moore)