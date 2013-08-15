JAKARTA Aug 15 Indonesia's biggest private
hospital operator, PT Siloam International Hospitals, aims to
raise up to 2.3 trillion rupiah ($223.46 million) through an
initial public offering (IPO) next month, an underwriter said on
Thursday.
The firm set an IPO price range of 11,200 rupiah to 14,200
rupiah a share and is offering 162.75 million shares to the
public, said PT Ciptadana Securities, an underwriter for the
IPO.
Siloam Hospital, a unit of PT Lippo Karawaci,
earlier this year said it planned to raise $200 million from a
total valuation of more than $1 billion.
The IPO plan comes after a Lippo auction last year failed to
raise the targeted $300 million for a minority stake in Siloam,
although global buyout funds including Blackstone Group LP
and KKR & Co LP showed interest.
The shares are due to be listed on Sept. 12. Ciptadana
Securities and Credit Suisse Group are the IPO
underwriters.
($1 = 10,292.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Janeman Latul;
Editing by matt Driskill)