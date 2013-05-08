JAKARTA May 8 Indonesian industrial parks operator PT Pembangunan Deltamas is seeking to raise up to $250 million via an initial public offering in the third quarter of 2013 to finance its expansion plan, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Deltamas, which is controlled by the nation's largest conglomerate, Sinarmas Group, is aiming to sell between 20 to 25 percent stake of its enlarged capital, the sources said on Friday.

"Demand for property from Indonesian middle-class citizens are huge and the company needs huge capital to funds its business plan," said one of the sources.

Demand for residential and office units in the country has been rising over the past three years and mortgage loans have been boosted by the central bank keeping benchmark lending rates at a record low.

Deltamas manages around 2,900 hectares of residential area, industrial estate, business parks and other public facilities in Bekasi regency, West Java province.

Deltamas has appointed Macquarie Securities and Sinarmas Securities as the underwriters for the IPO while Citigroup and Nomura has been appointed as the International selling agent for the deal, the sources said. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul; Editing by Greg Mahlich)