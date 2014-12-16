(Adds comments from Singapore's finance ministry)
JAKARTA Dec 16 Indonesia and Singapore have
agreed to step up efforts to share tax-related information to
tighten loopholes on tax evasion in each other's countries,
Indonesia's finance ministry said.
The commitment came after a meeting between Indonesian
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro and his counterpart
Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore on Monday, the ministry said
in a statement.
Indonesia and Singapore have had an agreement to exchange
tax-related information upon request, including data from
financial institution and individuals, since 1992.
"Exchanging information by request is not enough to reveal
all assets hidden by citizens of both countries," the Indonesian
ministry said. "Therefore, to accelerate information flows,
Indonesia and Singapore have committed to exchange information
automatically to complement the mechanism for information
exchange by request."
The mechanism should start as early as 2017, or at the
latest, by end of 2018, the statement said. Both countries have
also agreed to amend local legislation to support the exchange
of information.
Singapore's finance ministry said the city-state and
Indonesia have both endorsed the automatic exchange of
information as a global standard, but Singapore's implementation
is guided by several principles.
"Singapore will be able to implement AEOI (automatic
exchange of information) if it is adopted in all key financial
centres in Europe and Asia, to avoid regulatory arbitrage,"
Singapore's finance ministry said in an email on Tuesday.
The automatic information exchange must also be done "within
a robust framework of law to protect taxpayer confidentiality
and ensure that the information is used properly", the Singapore
ministry said, adding that there must be reciprocity with any
future partners in terms of information exchanged.
In a bid to tackle cross-border tax evasion, countries
across the world are signing up to new standards drawn up in
2013 by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) for "automatic exchange of information".
Under these standards, countries can sign reciprocal agreements
that they will automatically share certain pieces of financial
information about each others' taxpayers.
Indonesia's new president Joko Widodo has made improving tax
collection a priority. During his campaign, he pledged to
increase Indonesia's tax ratio to 16 percent of gross domestic
product from around 12 percent at present.
Many wealthy Indonesians are known to have assets in
Singapore.
