JAKARTA Aug 17 Fifteen foreign tourists were
missing on Sunday after a boat travelling between islands in
eastern Indonesia sank, an Indonesian search-and-rescue official
said.
Suryaman, based on the island of Lombok, told Reuters that
10 people had been rescued after the ship sank on its way from
that island to Komodo Islands.
He said he did not know the fate of the other 15 people on
the vessel, which had a crew of five Indonesians and was
carrying 20 foreigners.
The vessel left Lombok on Thursday night and sank on
Saturday about 7 pm local time "and we only received a report at
8 am (on Sunday)," said Suryaman, adding that poor communication
caused a delay in deploying a search-and-rescue team.
Local fishermen rescued five people before the team arrived,
he said.
The official said that of the 10 rescued people, the
nationalities were known for five - two each from New Zealand
and Spain, and one from Britain.
Tajudin Sam, who runs the tour company operating the boat,
said it likely encountered stormy weather.
A boat ride from Lombok to Komodo can take three days.
Komodo is famous for its monitor lizards, which draw many
tourists.
(Reporting by Chris Nusatya; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)