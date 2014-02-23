* Mining law aims to force miners to process minerals at
home
* Copper producers Freeport and Newmont in dispute with govt
* Clock winding down before concentrate exports due to stop
completely
* Firms planning smelters say need firm supply commitments
from miners
By Michael Taylor and Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesian policies to force
miners to process raw materials at home are misfiring, as
disputes over the new rules disrupt plans to invest nearly $4
billion in copper smelters to cater for miners such as
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono imposed a controversial
mining law on Jan. 12, but the rules have left the mining sector
in turmoil. As well as a ban on unprocessed ore shipments, a
last-minute export tax on concentrates was also brought in.
The tax ratchets up sharply before an outright export ban
from 2017 and Freeport and Newmont Mining Corp, which
produce 97 percent of Indonesia's copper, have halted all
exports and are locked in talks with the government because they
say the tax breaches their contracts.
This has deepened uncertainty on plans to construct three
copper smelters, since the firms building them say they need
firm supply guarantees from Freeport and Newmont to put in place
financing so they can proceed. Miners may have to slash output
if there is not enough refining capacity once the export ban
takes effect in 2017.
The impasse shows how a policy aimed at supporting higher
value economic activity has not only stopped mineral exports but
risks undermining the type of investment it was supposed to
promote.
"There is going to be another train wreck because there
isn't enough time to get approvals and build smelters before the
new 2017 deadline," said Julian Hill, a Jakarta-based mining
advisor at Deloitte Konsultan Indonesia. "The mining ministry is
beginning to realize that they have created one hell of a mess
and are looking for ways out of it."
Before the ban, Indonesia was the world's biggest exporter
of nickel ore. It is also a major supplier of refined tin,
thermal coal and copper.
If no new smelters are built by 2017, Freeport and Newmont
face curbs on their operations since Indonesia's lone copper
smelter, PT Smelting, only has a concentrate capacity of about
660,000 tonnes. Concentrates are an intermediate product between
ore and metal, enriched with minerals as a result of processing.
Freeport has said if it could only send shipments to PT
Smelting it would have to cut output at its huge Grasberg mine
by 60 percent and layoff thousands of employees.
SUPPLY GUARANTEES
Privately owned PT Indovasi Mineral Indonesia, PT Nusantara
Smelting and PT Indosmelt say they are ready to start work on
the construction of three separate copper smelters that have the
backing of Indonesia's industry ministry.
Freeport and Newmont have signed either conditional sales
purchase agreements or MoUs with the three projects, but the
smelter firms say a firmer commitment on volumes and prices of
concentrate is needed.
"Once we have a definite contract with Freeport, then we
will immediately start," said Taufik Sastrawinata, president
director at PT Indovasi Mineral Indonesia, adding the project
had equity from partners but needed finance deals.
With the proposed smelters due to take between three and
five years to build and needing additional permits, there is
little chance of them being ready by 2017 when exports of
concentrates are due to stop completely.
For new smelters to be feasible, supply has to be guaranteed
from Freeport, which would make up about 70-90 percent of
supplies needed to feed the projects.
Isa Riyadhi, a director at PT Indovasi, said after having
regular contact with Freeport it had not been able to
communicate about its smelter project in the last month.
"For independent smelters like us, we need special (supply)
terms for the first 10 years, otherwise no smelter will be
built," he said.
The price is vital, since treatment and refining charges are
expected to be higher those facing some rival copper smelters
outside of Indonesia.
Freeport and Newmont did not respond to phone calls and
emails seeking comment.
Sukhyar, director general of coal mines and minerals at the
energy and mines ministry, said the 2017 export ban would stay
in place, but the government would monitor the situation.
FINANCIAL INCENTIVES
The three new smelters would increase Indonesia's
concentrate capacity five-fold to about 3.3 million tonnes and
are vital given the prospect of production of copper in
concentrate soaring about 40 percent over the next two years,
according to an International Copper Study Group estimate.
PT Indosmelt, which is planning a smelter in South Sulawesi,
is targeting an initial public offering by the end of 2015 to
raise about $500 million, but wants financial incentives from
the government to encourage investment.
The backers at the three smelter projects include project
financing, international mining firms and Indonesian tycoons,
according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Nusantara Smelting Corporation, which is planning a $1.2
billion project in East Java, said it needs a firm quantity
supply commitment from Freeport by the end of the year.
"It is chicken and egg. We want to spend money if we have
certainty," said Juangga Mangasi, director at Nusantara Smelting
Corporation.