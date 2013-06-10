* PT Smelting in talks with Newmont for alternative copper
supplies
* Chief Executive says a 3-month Freeport closure bad for
the economy
* No Freeport copper concentrate shipments due, CEO says
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, June 10 Indonesia's only copper
smelter, PT Smelting, has taken just one shipment from Freeport
Indonesia after last month's accident that killed 28
workers, the company's chief executive said on Monday, and is in
talks with other suppliers to avoid an enforced closure of its
own.
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc, which runs the world's
second-largest copper mine in remote Papua, suspended operations
on May 15, a day after a training tunnel away from the mining
operations caved in on 38 workers.
Freeport's Grasberg mine in west Papua usually supplies 80
percent of the Indonesian smelter's copper concentrate, with
Newmont Mining Corp responsible for the rest, Makoto
Miki, president director at PT Smelting, told Reuters.
"Inventory from the port was shipped over," Miki said, when
asked when the last Freeport material had arrived.
"I don't remember the exact schedule, the second half of
May. No (Freeport) shipments are scheduled at this moment
because operations are suspended," he added.
"We are trying to get available concentrate ... if we are
not successful in our efforts to secure concentrate, we will
also have to suspend operations for a short time."
Freeport Indonesia could not immediately be contacted for
comment.
Arizona-based Freeport briefly resumed open-pit mining
production on May 28, but after a worker died in a separate
accident, the government asked the company to suspend operations
until a government investigation was completed. The probe was
expected to take up to three months.
The Grasberg complex, which also has the world's largest
reserves of gold, normally produces around 220,000 tonnes of
concentrated ore a day, with about 140,000 tonnes coming from
open-pit mining and 80,000 tonnes from underground operations.
A stoppage of three months would cut around 125,000 tonnes
of copper, or about half a percent, from global supply, Reuters
estimates show. Combined with other disruptions, this could wipe
out an expected small market surplus and boost global prices
.
PT Smelting usually receives copper concentrate shipments
from Freeport every week, said Miki, who was unable to give
exact quantities but said the firm was in talks with Newmont to
boost supplies.
"Suspending (Freeport) operations for too long a period will
hurt the Indonesian economy ... I hope that part of the
operations resume," he said.
Newmont could not be reached for comment.
Japanese smelter Pan Pacific Copper, which also
buys copper concentrate from Freeport Indonesia, said it
suffered some shipment delays due to the accident, and had asked
other contract suppliers to advance their shipments.
PT Smelting in Gresik, East Java, was established in 1996
and is owned by a group of foreign firms.
Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp has 60.5 percent,
Mitsubishi Corp owns 9.5 percent, while Nippon Mining
and Metals Co. Ltd, a unit of Nippon Mining Holdings Inc., has 5
percent. The Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
owns 25 percent.
Copper metal output at the smelter is forecast to rise to
270,000 tonnes this year from 210,000 tonnes in 2012, Miki
added, due to a planned one month maintenance shutdown last
year.
PT Smelting sells copper mainly to domestic and Southeast
Asian buyers.