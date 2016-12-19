JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia state plantation
holding PT Perkebunan Nusantara III (PTPN III) said on Monday it
expects between a 15 percent to 22.5 percent increase next year
in the output of the commodities it cultivates, such as palm,
rubber and sugar cane.
For 2016, PTPN III estimates it will produce 2.9 million
tonnes of palm oil, 172,191 tonnes of rubber, and 944,546 tonnes
of white sugar.
Drought from the El Nino weather pattern in 2016 and 2015
will have no lingering impact in 2017, its top executive said.
"If there's no El Nino impact, production can increase since
the plants still have potential," Elia Massa Manik, president
director of PTPN III, told reporters.
Earlier, the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute said it
expects palm oil production next year to rise by 6.6 percent,
after falling by 2.3 percent this year.
