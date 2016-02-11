* Earlier Felda plan to buy $680 mln stake was heavily
criticised
* Felda to now use unlisted unit to acquire the stake
-sources
* Felda now seeking to cut price by as much as 30 pct
-sources
By Eveline Danubrata and Emily Chow
JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 Malaysian
state-owned conglomerate Felda will use an unlisted unit to buy
into Indonesian tycoon Peter Sondakh's debt-burdened Rajawali
Group, sources familiar with the matter said, seeking to avoid
heavy investor criticism that scuttled an attempted deal last
year.
Plans for Felda to buy 37 percent of palm oil plantation
firm PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk collapsed last year
after politicians and investors blasted a $680 million deal as
an expensive favour for Sondakh, who has long-standing ties with
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.
Both Najib and Sondakh have said that the deal was
commercially driven.
This time, instead of using its main listed entity, Felda
Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's
third-largest palm plantation operator, Felda will use an
unlisted unit to acquire the stake. It is also seeking to cut
the price by as much as 30 percent, the sources said.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to talk about the matter.
"The deal is still very much alive with (a) good discount,"
said one person close to the Malaysian government.
Getting a deal done will help ease debt woes for Sondakh,
who like other tycoons in the country has been hit hard by the
commodities rout and a slide in the rupiah.
Sondakh and Eagle High declined to comment.
Rajawali Group said the transaction with Felda was "being
finalized" but declined to give details or comment on the
group's debt levels.
Felda Global Ventures declined to comment. Felda Group and
unlisted unit Felda Investment Corporation - which the sources
said was likely to be the one acquiring the stake - did not
respond to requests for comment.
Najib's office also did not respond to requests for comment.
HIGH MULTIPLES
Under the rejigged terms, Felda Group could rework the offer
to include debt that would be exchangeable into shares in
another company controlled by Sondakh, the sources said.
Several sources said they expected the deal would close next
month, though one said the situation was "still fluid".
Felda and Rajawali have touted the commercial logic of
marrying Felda's palm oil processing capabilities with Eagle
High's plantations, with Felda arguing that it was difficult for
it to acquire more landbank in Malaysia.
But the original deal proposal proved too expensive for
investor comfort levels.
The proposed acquisition implied a price of 775 rupiah per
share or 63 times estimated net profit for 2015, significantly
above Eagle High's rivals, said CIMB Research analyst Ivy Ng.
Its rivals trade at between 14 and 55 times earnings, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Sondakh's Rajawali Group, which can trace its roots to a
modest coconut oil and timber business, has become a sprawling
empire spanning mining to property and he is known for his
strong political connections.
One of his first partners was Bambang Trihatmodjo, a son of
Indonesia's former president Suharto. Together, they built the
Grand Hyatt hotel in Jakarta and Indonesia's first privately
owned television network, Rajawali Citra Televisi Indonesia.
But last year, Sondakh's worth fell by around $400 million
from a year earlier to $1.9 billion, pushing him out of rankings
of Indonesia's top 10 richest, according to Forbes business
magazine.
In addition to Eagle High, he has been trying to sell stakes
in PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk, taxi operator PT
Express Transindo Utama Tbk and gold miner Archi
Indonesia.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Emily Chow; Additional
reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE, John Chalmers and Cindy
Silviana in JAKARTA; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Edwina Gibbs)