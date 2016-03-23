JAKARTA, March 23 Indonesia has no conflict with
China over the South China Sea, an Indonesian palace spokesman
said on Wednesday, days after eight Chinese crew members were
detained for allegedly fishing illegally in the Natuna Sea.
"There is no conflict between Indonesia and China related to
the South China Sea," said presidential spokesman Johan Budi
told reporters. "This is purely the enforcement of law by
Indonesia, and we have already conveyed our letter of protest."
The Natuna Sea is an area between Peninsular Malaysia and
the Malaysian province of Sarawak on Borneo island, at the
southern end of the South China Sea.
Indonesia has raised concerns in the past that China's
claims in the South China Sea include waters near the Natuna
Islands. China has accepted Indonesia's sovereignty over the
islands.
Indonesia earlier this week protested what it called an
infringement by China over its sovereignty in an incident
involving an Indonesian patrol boat, and a Chinese coastguard
vessel and fishing boat.
(Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Editing by Nick Macfie)