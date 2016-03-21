JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesia protested on Monday
against what it described as an infringement of its waters by a
Chinese coast guard vessel near a disputed area of the South
China Sea at the weekend, the foreign minister in Jakarta said.
Foreign minister Retno Marsudi met Chinese embassy
representatives in Jakarta after the incident involving a
Chinese coast guard vessel, a Chinese fishing vessel, and an
Indonesian patrol ship in the northern Natuna Sea.
"At the meeting we conveyed our strong protest (over) ...
the breach by the Chinese coast guard of Indonesia's sovereign
rights," Marsudi told reporters in a press conference.
China claims vast swaths of the South China Sea, where
several Southeast Asian countries also have overlapping claims.
Indonesia, however, remains a non-claimant.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Paul Tait)