JAKARTA, March 20 Indonesia will summon the
Chinese ambassador in Jakarta over an incident involving a
Chinese fishing vessel in the Natuna Sea, a minister said on
Sunday.
Indonesia was attempting to detain the Chinese vessel for
fishing illegally in waters near the contested South China Sea
when a Chinese coast guard vessel intervened, fisheries minister
Susi Pudjiastuti told reporters.
"What we will ask the ambassador is that if they say their
nine-dash line does not claim Natuna then why is there still
illegal fishing happening there," Pudjiastuti said.
China claims vast swathes of the South China Sea that are
also claimed by several Southeast Asian countries. Indonesia is
not a claimant in the disputed South China Sea, but has raised
concerns over China's inclusion of the resource-rich Natuna
Islands in its so-called "nine-dash line".
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya
Kapoor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)