JAKARTA, July 25 PT Cargill Indonesia plans to import between 240,000 and 250,000 tonnes of soybeans into Indonesia in 2012, little changed from 2011, Cargill representative and GM Louis Guillou said on Wednesday.

The company expects Indonesia's consumption of the staple food to reach 1.6 million tonnes this year, he said, adding that Indonesia has between 50 and 60 days of Soybean inventory.