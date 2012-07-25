BRIEF-22nd Century says it produces non-GMO very low nicotine tobacco
* Anticipates having commercial quantities of seed for non-gmo varieties by 2018
JAKARTA, July 25 PT Cargill Indonesia plans to import between 240,000 and 250,000 tonnes of soybeans into Indonesia in 2012, little changed from 2011, Cargill representative and GM Louis Guillou said on Wednesday.
The company expects Indonesia's consumption of the staple food to reach 1.6 million tonnes this year, he said, adding that Indonesia has between 50 and 60 days of Soybean inventory.
* Anticipates having commercial quantities of seed for non-gmo varieties by 2018
* Banco Santander considering capital increase of above 5 billion euros as part of potential offer for its smaller rival Banco Popular Espanol - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2rxlj0U