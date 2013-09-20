By Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA, Sept 20 Indonesia has made another
attempt to free up soybean imports and allow wider participation
in the oilseed trade, a trade ministry official said on Friday,
in the government's latest moves to quell rising food inflation.
Indonesia, set to be crowned Southeast Asia's biggest
soybean importer this year, buys in 70-80 percent of its soybean
needs, mainly from the United States. Inbound volumes are
expected to reach a record 2.1 million tonnes in 2013/14.
But a weak currency and high international prices have
driven up domestic prices of soybeans in recent weeks, while
multiple policy changes over the past six months - such as
trying to force traders to buy locally and issuing price
controls - have kept the market in turmoil.
"We have revised soybean import regulations by scraping
import permits, import quotas and registered importer rules so
that anybody can import soybean now," Arlinda Imbang,
spokeswoman at the Trade Ministry told reporters, speaking about
the latest efforts to relax rules governing the trade.
State food procurement agency Bulog will still buy domestic
soybeans from farmers using a floor price, she said, although
the ceiling price for tempe and tofu makers would be scrapped.
Soybeans are mainly used in the popular Indonesian food
staples tempe and tofu, made by small-scale food processors who
went on strike this month to protest against rising prices.
The government had already removed soybean import quotas,
but it had maintained the need for import permits, which traders
say were issued too slowly to react to demand spikes, in a
process that was at risk of corruption.
Earlier this week, Indonesia's chief economics minister
temporarily scrapped the 5 percent soybean import tariff, a
measure previously backed by the trade ministry before being
rejected by the government.
Adding to uncertainty, Indonesia's anti-monopolies regulator
has begun a three-month investigation into the country's soybean
trade because of the rising domestic prices and the strike by
the tempe and tofu makers.
Top importers include FKS Multi Agro Tbk with
about 60 percent of the market share, Sungai Budi Group with
about 20 percent, and Cargill with around 10 percent.
(Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)