JAKARTA Feb 19 Indonesia's imports of soymeal will grow 5 percent annually for the next five years, a feedmills association said, bolstered by the country's rapidly expanding aquaculture industry and a growing global appetite for fish.

World fish production is estimated to have risen 1.3 percent to nearly 158 million tonnes last year, United Nations agency the Food and Agriculture Organization says, with the rise almost entirely fuelled by growth in aquaculture.

Soymeal imports for use as feed will rise 6 percent this year to 3.3 million tonnes, Denny Indradjaja of the Indonesian Feedmills Association (GPMT), an industry group with close links to policy makers, told Reuters.

"Aquaculture is going up because the government is supporting fish farmers," said Indradjaja, chairman of the body's aquaculture feed division.

He estimated that the industry now uses about a fifth of all soymeal imports, though he saw the figure surging in the next few years. The poultry sector currently takes the lion's share.

Brazil and India will provide about 75 percent of Indonesia's soymeal imports, Indradjaja said, replacing the United States as the main source after its prices rose in 2012.

U.S. soymeal prices hit record peaks last September, on tight global supplies after crops were devastated by the worst U.S. drought in 56 years.

Indonesia is pushing hard to develop its fishing industry, by easing access to loans and driving efforts to modernize and industrialize.

The country's fish output will rise to 19 million tonnes this year, up about a quarter from 15 million in 2012, said Rokhmin Dahuri, president of the Indonesian Aquaculture Society, which has 100,000 members.

"Indonesia has the largest aquaculture potential for coastal land area at about 60 million tonnes per year," said Dahuri, himself a former fisheries minister.

Fresh and sea water fish production will rise 7 percent to 6 million tonnes, with that from aquaculture and fish farms up 38 percent at 13 million tonnes, he added.

Industry officials say the archipelago of 17,000 islands has a perfect climate for fish farming and is well sited to supply growing demand from both China and Australia.

Domestic fish demand is also climbing as rising wealth turns people to a healthier diet. Each Indonesian eats about 32 kg of fish a year, Dahuri said, versus 110 kg in sushi-loving Japan. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)