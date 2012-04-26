JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia's subsidy regime
remains its Achilles' heel despite a public debt that has
declined steadily because of low fiscal deficits and high
nominal GDP growth, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on
Thursday.
The country's parliament decided in March not to raise
subsidised fuel prices immediately but instead to give
government authority to raise prices under certain conditions, a
move that could boost inflation in Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
"Indonesia's subsidy reform is still a work in progress. We
expect that the recent pause on this reform path is just that,
not a halt or a reversal," S&P credit analyst Agost Bernard said
in a report, days after it surprised financial markets by
keeping the country's credit rating below investment grade
status.
