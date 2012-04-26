JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia's subsidy regime remains its Achilles' heel despite a public debt that has declined steadily because of low fiscal deficits and high nominal GDP growth, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.

The country's parliament decided in March not to raise subsidised fuel prices immediately but instead to give government authority to raise prices under certain conditions, a move that could boost inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

"Indonesia's subsidy reform is still a work in progress. We expect that the recent pause on this reform path is just that, not a halt or a reversal," S&P credit analyst Agost Bernard said in a report, days after it surprised financial markets by keeping the country's credit rating below investment grade status. (Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Kim Coghill)