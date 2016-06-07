(Repeats to additional clients. No change to text.)
* Education system, low salaries hurt
* Govt to put coding on school curriculum
* Alibaba, SoftBank among investors with Indonesia exposure
By Aradhana Aravindan and Fransiska Nangoy
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 8 Indonesian online
retailer Bilna spent two years looking for a chief technology
officer before it finally discovered Ridy Lie, who had returned
home after eight years with Amazon in the United
States.
Until Lie, the company had struggled to find someone who
could "take us to the next level," said Eka Himawan, group chief
financial officer at the company, which was renamed Orami after
a merger this year.
"He is the one who is guiding (the engineers) and telling
them: this is how the things are done in Amazon and this is how
we should do it," Himawan said.
Even as internet giants like Alibaba and SoftBank
are making major investments in startups heavily
exposed to Indonesia, recruitment of talented executives is
proving to be a huge drag on the country's technology sector.
Indonesia is the most populous country in a region where 3.8
million internet users are coming online every month. A recent
report by Google and Singaporean state fund Temasek
estimated that Southeast Asia needed to attract investment worth
$40-50 billion in sectors such as ecommerce over the next decade
to potentially become a $200 billion internet economy, with
Indonesia poised to receive a big chunk.
But the tech talent needed to drive such growth is scarce,
the result mainly of shortcomings in Indonesia's education
system, a lack of experience and the low salaries on offer
compared with those available in the United States.
Highly skilled workers account for only about 10 percent of
total employment in the archipelago of 250 million people, the
lowest ratio of any major Southeast Asian nation, according to
the World Economic Forum.
"I would say it definitely means things grow slower. If I
compare a startup in Indonesia with startups in some other
places, they will tend to be less on the cutting edge of
technology, less efficient," said Vinnie Lauria, a founding
partner at Singapore-based Golden Gate Ventures.
Some investors are offshoring tech work to fill the talent
gap as they seek to grow startups. So far, however, no private
Indonesian tech firm has reached a valuation of more than $1
billion, compared with more than 20 in China.
"The solution of last resort is to solve the problem out of
the country," Adrian Vanzyl, CEO of Thailand-based Ardent
Capital, told Reuters in April.
Ardent has invested in Thai logistics firm aCommerce, which
has engineers in Indonesia but leaves "a lot of the core
platform development" to staff in Thailand, he said.
Another creative work-around is a fly-in-fly-out approach to
get people with specialised knowledge to advise local startups
on a temporary basis.
"Spend three or six months ... to help the company scale,"
Chua Kee Lock, chief executive at Vertex Venture Holdings, part
of Temasek, told Reuters.
HURDLES AHEAD
Skills shortages are only one of many challenges startups
and technology investors face in Indonesia. Others range from
difficulties in finding materials for training engineers to poor
logistics and frequent policy flipflops.
When Jakarta's taxi drivers protested violently against
ride-hailing apps like Grab and Uber in April, the government
bowed to pressure and forced the tech firms to partner with
local transportation companies.
The government is also trying to pursue back-taxes from
Yahoo and Twitter, and has ordered companies
that deliver content over the internet to establish Indonesian
offices and pay Indonesian taxes.
Indonesia ranks 109 out of 189 countries in terms of ease of
doing business, according to a World Bank Study, below
neighbours such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
But for startups and their investors, the talent shortage is
the biggest headache.
"Getting good people is tough. The education system is
mismatched - what's taught in university isn't much in use at
work," said Lie, who worked in a development engineering team at
Amazon before joining Orami.
The government plans to tackle the skills shortage by
putting coding on the public school curriculum and through
knowledge transfers from foreign investors.
"There is plenty of capital available ... and Indonesia is
exploding on every possible level," said Vanzyl at Ardent.
"Why are things growing less fast than they can? The answer
is talent shortage. That is the number one factor."
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE, Fransiska Nangoy
and Kanupriya Kapoor in JAKARTA; Editing by Miyoung Kim and
Stephen Coates)