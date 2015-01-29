JAKARTA Jan 29 Indonesia will encourage state enterprises to raise more capital through taking on more debt or doing rights issues, State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno told Reuters on Thursday.

Export-oriented state firms such as palm oil producers can issue dollar-denominated debt in the global market, Soemarno said in an interview. Other funding options include a government injection and bank loans, she added.

Soemarno also said the ministry was considering injecting around 500 billion rupiah ($40 million) into struggling state airline PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines to help it resolve payroll issues ahead of potentially offering it to strategic investors. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)