JAKARTA Oct 17 Southeast Asia's biggest
steelmaker, Indonesia's PT Krakatau Steel, has completed
construction of an iron smelter in South Kalimantan, the company
told Reuters on Wedneday.
The facility, operated by PT Meratus Jaya Iron & Steel, a
joint venture between PT Antam, and Krakatau
, will produce up to 315,000 tonnes of sponge iron a
year, Krakatau CEO Irvan Kamal Hakim said.
"We have invested 1.1 trillion rupiah ($114.76 million) to
set up the new smelter, including infrastructure such as a power
plant, roads and other facilities," Hakim said, adding that the
venture would begin testing the plant in either October or
November.
($1=9,585 Indonesian rupiah)
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)