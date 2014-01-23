JAKARTA, Jan 23 Indonesia's stock exchange on Thursday set the minimum amount of shares to be released to the public at 7.5 percent of the paid-up capital, in an effort to increase market liquidity and trading volume. The regulation of minimum release of shares to the public, known as free-float, will be effective as of Jan. 30. Listed companies will have two years to comply with this regulation, the stock exchange said. The exchange is also raising free-float requirements for companies planning an initial public offering (IPO). The following table shows the details : Equity valuation Free-float size < 500 bln rupiah 20 percent 500 bln rupiah< 2 tln rupiah 15 percent >= 2 tln rupiah 10 percent Last month, Indonesia's stock exchange reduced trading sizes and price fractions, effective Jan. 6. The Jakarta Composite index has risen 5 percent so far this year, making it the second best performing market in Southeast Asia after Vietnam. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)