JAKARTA Oct 6 Indonesian fund managers are
picking defensive stocks in the healthcare, consumer and
infrastructure sectors as the broader equity market wilts on
concerns over slowing growth, falling commodity prices and a
weakening currency.
Indonesia's stock index has fallen by nearly 20
percent so far this year and is the worst-performing equity
market in Southeast Asia. Economic growth in Southeast Asia's
largest economy had slowed to its weakest pace in six years and
the rupiah languishes at its weakest level in 17 years.
China's slowdown and weak global commodity prices have
dented export growth.
The slow pace of implementing the infrastructure investment
promised by President Joko Widodo has so far done little to turn
around insipid domestic demand. But some data showing the
government is speeding up infrastructure development may help
drive up construction stocks.
Fund managers say Indonesians are reducing their living
standards in this gloomy climate, raising the investment appeal
of consumer staples - firms that make or sell everyday
essentials such as cheap soaps and food.
The list of defensive "must have" stocks includes shampoo
and soap maker PT Unilever Indonesia, whose stock
price is up 14 percent so far this year.
"Some consumer companies have the ability to pass on
increasing costs to their customers, like Unilever increasing
selling prices by about five percent, making them quite
defensive," said Hanif Mantiq of BNI Asset Management.
Unilever's must-have status has sent its valuation up to
45.78 times its next annual earnings. It is also the most
expensive among Indonesian consumer stocks.
Biscuit and instant coffee-maker PT Mayora Indah Tbk
has seen a 26 percent rise in its share price so far
this year, with its 12-month earnings multiplier at 25.4 times.
Shares of beverage supplier PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading
Company Tbk have gained 7 percent this year.
Stocks of construction companies have been rising this month
on revived hopes of infrastructure investment, indicated by
rising cement sales and increased imports of capital goods.
Shares of construction firm PT Waskita Karya Tbk
have gained 12 percent this year.
"I'm still optimistic about infrastructure development,"
said Andry Taneli, a fund manager with Ciptadana Asset
Management in Jakarta, adding that he expects improvement in the
fourth quarter and next year. "I did some cross-checking with
building material sellers in Kalimantan and they get more orders
these days because of government infrastructure projects."
Healthcare counters are also on investors' radar with
hospital operator PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk
among the selections of local fund manager Ciptadana Asset
Management.
Fund managers are expected to stay with this defensive
stance for the rest of the year.
Mantiq of BNI Asset Management expects inflation to steadily
drop to a 5 percent pace in December, about 2 percentage points
below current levels, giving Bank Indonesia some room to
gradually cut interest rates next year to help consumption
growth.
Meanwhile, commodities-related stocks are still suffering
owing to weak demand from top importer China.
