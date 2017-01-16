* JPMorgan hikes Indonesian stocks to 'neutral' from
'underweight'
* JPMorgan says bond volatility should have subsided
* Says Indonesia's macro fundamentals strong
* Indonesia was biggest beneficiary of bond inflows in Asia
(Adds details, context)
By Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji
JAKARTA, Jan 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co
upgraded its investment recommendation on Indonesian stocks to
"neutral" from "underweight" on Monday, partially reversing a
move it made in November that upset the government.
Indonesia cut its business ties with JPMorgan after the U.S.
investment bank downgraded its recommendation on Indonesian
stocks to "underweight" from "overweight" in a research report
issued after the U.S. presidential election.
Government officials said JPMorgan's November report "did
not make sense" because it gave better recommendations for
equities of other emerging economies that Indonesia argued were
not doing better than its economy, Southeast Asia's largest.
JPMorgan's equities research team wrote on Monday that in
the month after Donald Trump's surprise victory, funds sold
large amount of emerging markets' bonds and equities which it
estimated at $15 billion each.
"Redemption and bond volatility risks have now played out,
in our view. Bond volatility should now decay allowing us to
partially reverse November's tactical moves including upgrading
Indonesia to neutral," according to the note sent to clients and
seen by Reuters.
"Indonesia's macro fundamentals are strong, with high
potential growth rate and low debt/GDP with economic reform.
Within Asia it was the biggest beneficiary of bond inflows," the
bank said, adding that better motorcycle sales data also
supported its upgrade.
JPMorgan said it remained concerned about volatility in the
first half of 2017 and "manages risk with a neutral call".
When asked about JPMorgan's upgrade, Indonesia's Finance
Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said "it's good", without
elaborating.
Responding to the upgrade, Indonesia's central bank governor
Agus Martowardojo said 2017 will be a year of recovery for
Indonesian corporates, banks and fiscal spending, while 2016 was
a year of consolidation.
Indonesia's main benchmark index has dipped so far
this year after gaining more than 15 percent in 2016.
After JPMorgan's November downgrade, Indonesia's finance
ministry dropped the bank's services as a primary dealer for
domestic sovereign bonds and as an underwriter for bonds sold to
global markets. The bank also no longer receives certain
transfers of state revenue.
The ministry then issued new rules that require all primary
bond dealers - banks and securities appointed to buy government
bonds in auctions and resell them in the secondary market - to
"safeguard" their partnership with the government and avoid
conflict of interest.
JPMorgan did not mention the government's sanction in the
note it published on Monday.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)