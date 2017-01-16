JAKARTA Jan 16 The Indonesia Stock Exchange
(IDX) will issue new regulations in February to expand margin
trading on the bourse, a senior official at the country's
capital market regulator told reporters on Monday.
The move will expand the number of stocks available for
margin trading to 179 from 57 currently, and also provide trade
financing facilities to certain brokers, according to Nurhaida,
capital market supervisor at Financial Services Authority.
"There are two things we want to achieve here: increase the
(volume of) transactions at the exchange and incentivise brokers
to improve their net adjusted working capital," Nurhaida said,
referring to brokers' capital adequacy level.
The exchange expects these measures to help increase
transaction volume by 30 percent. The stock exchange is
currently revising the criteria for margin trading stocks, said
IDX Chief Executive Tito Sulistio.
Brokers with net capital above 250 billion rupiah ($18.72
million) will be allowed to conduct margin trading in all
available stocks, while those with capital below 250 billion
rupiah would only be allowed to do so in 45 stocks.
The IDX has is also planning to create a securities
financing agency to help fund stock trading, Sulistio said. The
agency will provide up to 100 billion rupiah of financing to
brokers that meet the regulator's criteria.
($1 = 13,357 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Sunil Nair)