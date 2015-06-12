GRAPHIC: Property stocks: link.reuters.com/huv84w
By Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, June 12 Indonesian property shares all rose
in October when it became clear that reform-minded Joko Widodo
would be president, but as Southeast Asia's biggest economy
charts a weaker course this year, stock investors are keen to
separate the wheat from the chaff.
Shares of real estate developers with diversified portfolios
are faring better than those exposed to risky, high-end
residential projects. PT Summarecon Agung Tbk has a
varied exposure, especially to the large middle and low-end
segments. Well-diversified PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk holds
assets ranging from residential property and industrial estates
to retail malls and hotel operations, providing a buffer to
headwinds in any one segment and offering a more resilient
business performance.
Lippo Karawaci has soared 12.7 percent this year while
Summarecon Agung has gained 10.5 percent. They outpaced the
wider market, down 6 percent this year, and the
sub-index for property and construction, 4.7 percent
lower since January.
Investors are growing more risk-averse as weak consumer
spending, high interest rates and potentially new luxury sales
tax regulations drag on sentiment. Shares in PT Ciputra Property
Tbk, currently building a property block which
includes a high-end condominium in Jakarta's business district,
have taken a beating, sliding 31 percent so far this year. "Out
of this very weak sector there are definitely gems you can pick
on," said Bharat Joshi, a director at PT Aberdeen Asset
Management.
The government is revising its luxury sales tax policy.
Investors expect Indonesia to broaden its definition of luxury
property, subjecting more properties to the luxury sales tax,
especially in the wake of a change in some tax rules last month.
Buyers now need to pay a tax on a home if its selling price
exceeds 5 billion rupiah ($385,000), excluding VAT and the
luxury sales tax. The previous threshold was 10 billion rupiah.
Shares of PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk have lost 27 percent
since their peak in February. Pakuwon Jati's projects consist of
mostly condominiums in Jakarta with price tags of at least 3
billion rupiah, according to a research note by Mandiri
Sekuritas.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)