* May seek to remove fuel subsidies wholly or partly -
minister
* Will be discussed under the state budget revision
* Subsidy removal may give Indonesia S&P's investment grade
rating
By Hidayat Setiaji
JAKARTA, March 24 The Indonesian government may
seek parliamentary approval to remove diesel subsidies in a
budget revision for 2016, which it will submit before the second
half of this year, cabinet ministers said.
The administration removed gasoline subsidies at the start
of 2015, but kept subsidising diesel fuel. It reallocated the
money to infrastructure expenditure which won a round of
applause from analysts and investors to rating agencies.
Standard & Poor's, a ratings agency, told Reuters this week
Southeast Asia's largest economy needs to cut subsidies on
diesel and gas, among others, in order to win its coveted
investment grade status.
S&P is the only one out of the three major rating agencies
yet to give Indonesia an investment grade rating. Indonesia
obtained investment grade from Fitch Ratings and Moody's in 2011
and 2012, respectively.
The subsidy for diesel fuel is at 1,000 rupiah ($0.08) per
litre and the energy minister said the government could free up
15 trillion to 16 trillion rupiah if the subsidies are removed.
"Maybe we will remove it altogether, maybe partly, it will
be discussed under the state budget revision," Energy Minister
Sudirman Said told a news conference on Thursday.
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Wednesday the
government was looking to cut both spending and revenue targets
in its budget revision.
The government could miss its revenue target by as much as
60 trillion rupiah because of the drop in oil prices, he said.
If its tax amnesty plan does not go through, it risks missing
the target by 190 trillion more, he added.
($1 = 13,250 rupiah)
