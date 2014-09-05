JAKARTA, Sept 5 A plan by Indonesia's next
leader to hike fuel prices this year faces opposition within his
coalition, party officials said, stirring concern whether he
will have the political support to take such a contentious step
during his first weeks in office.
President-elect Joko Widodo, who takes office on Oct. 20,
wants to fast-track a cut in fuel subsidies that are the main
reason behind a current account deficit that is expected to
exceed 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.
Fuel subsidies cost the government about $20 billion a year,
or nearly a fifth of its budget, and economists say they mainly
benefit the rich in southeast Asia's largest economy.
But raising fuel prices is a sensitive issue that typically
sparks protests and contributed to the downfall of long-serving
autocrat and then president Suharto in 1998.
"If we have other potential income, why should we increase
the price?" Dolfie Palit, a lawmaker for Widodo's Indonesian
Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P), told Reuters.
"For us, raising the fuel price is the last resort."
In July, Jusuf Kalla, the vice president-elect, told Reuters
the new government's top priority would be to confront the fuel
subsidy problem, and it was likely take action within its first
100 days in office.
Economists have mixed views on a fuel price hike this year,
with opponents saying the resulting inflationary pressures could
drive off investors.
"If the timing is not right, that could spark liquidity
problems and investors could suddenly pull out their money and
make liquidity even tighter," said Wisnu Wardana, Jakarta-based
economist at Bank CIMB Niaga, adding that Widodo should wait
until next year to raise fuel prices.
Widodo had hoped the outgoing government would raise fuel
prices before the handover, due in October. But President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono rejected the request last week, saying
conditions were not right for such action.
The president does not need parliamentary approval to cut
fuel subsidies, but Yudhoyono sought its support anyway, before
raising fuel prices by an average of 33 percent last year.
PDI-P has regularly opposed fuel price hikes over the last
decade as the main opposition to Yudhoyono, but has switched its
policy after Widodo's election victory.
"Jokowi's commitment to professionalism and his technocratic
approach has left some people feeling like he is not paying
attention to political pressures," said a PDI-P insider who
supports a fuel price hike.
"That upsets not just the opposition but also people within
his own party," added the insider, who asked not to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
PDI-P lawmaker Rieke Diah Pitaloka, who is opposed to a
hike, said there were no instructions from party leaders to back
an increase.
Widodo's transition team, which is in charge of advising on
policy and potential cabinet ministers, has decided on five
options on the fuel subsidy issues, one of its members said, but
declined to discuss them in detail.
"There are options to raise the price and there are also
options that don't involve raising the price," said Andi
Widjajanto, one of the transition team's deputies.
"There might be a rise this year. There might be a rise next
year."
Widodo could still have a trump card, however.
If he wants to get the support of the entire party for his
fuel subsidy decision, Widodo will need the backing of PDI-P
chairwoman and former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, who has
supported a hike in prices before.
"If he has the support of Megawati, it won't be a problem.
The party is a queendom and ... they will follow what she says,"
the PDI-P insider said.
