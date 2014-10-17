JAKARTA Oct 17 Indonesia's president-elect Joko
Widodo plans to raise the price of subsidised gasoline and
diesel by around 50 percent within two weeks of taking office, a
move that will save the government nearly $13 billion next year,
an adviser to Widodo told Reuters.
Widodo, who will become Indonesia's seventh president on
Monday, aims to raise the price of both gasoline and diesel by
3,000 rupiah ($0.25) per litre, the adviser said. Gasoline
currently costs 6,500 rupiah a litre, and diesel costs 5,500
rupiah.
"The plan is Nov. 1 ... but it's safe to say they are likely
to do it within the first two weeks of taking office," said the
adviser, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized
to speak to the media. To offset the higher prices, Widodo plans
to provide the poorest families with 300,000 rupiah per quarter
until Q1 2016, the adviser said.
(1 US dollar = 12,227.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)