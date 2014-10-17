(Adds details, background)
JAKARTA Oct 17 Indonesia's President-elect Joko
Widodo plans to raise the price of subsidised gasoline and
diesel by around 50 percent within two weeks of taking office, a
move that will save the government nearly $13 billion next year,
an adviser to Widodo told Reuters.
Widodo, who will take over the presidency of Southeast
Asia's largest nation on Monday, is under pressure to reduce a
budget deficit inherited from the administration of the outgoing
president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
The aide said Widodo aims to raise the price of both
gasoline and diesel by 3,000 rupiah ($0.25) per litre by
November.
Indonesian fuel prices are among the cheapest in the region,
with gasoline costing 6,500 rupiah a litre, and diesel costing
5,500 rupiah.
"The plan is Nov. 1 ... but it's safe to say they are likely
to do it within the first two weeks of taking office," said the
adviser, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized
to speak to the media, adding .
The adviser said Widodo could still decide to "change his
mind" on the fuel price hike at the last minute.
Elected in July, Widodo had hoped a politically unpopular
fuel price hike would be imposed before he took the reins, but
President Yudhoyono denied the president-elect's request in
August.
The incoming president lacks a parliamentary majority,
making it harder for him to push through measures, but
parliament's approval is not needed to increase administered
fuel prices.
To offset the higher fuel prices, Widodo plans to provide
the poorest families with 300,000 rupiah per quarter until the
first quarter of 2016, the adviser said. And Widodo will
consider whether to raise fuel price again in the fourth quarter
of 2015, the adviser added.
The government is expected to save 156 trillion rupiah
($12.76 billion) next year in fuel subsidy costs, the adviser
said.
Widodo's advisers say the money saved would be diverted to
spending on infrastructure, agriculture, education, and health
projects.
The 2014 budget deficit had been targeted at 2.4 percent of
gross domestic product, but it is in danger of busting a budget
law setting the limit at 3 percent because of a shortfall in tax
revenues and the slowest economic growth in five years.
