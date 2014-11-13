(Adds details)
JAKARTA Nov 13 Indonesia's new government is
rethinking the timing and size of a fuel subsidy cut aimed at
improving its finances, after a sharp drop in global oil prices
reduced the cost of subsidising petrol and diesel in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy.
Economists say falling oil prices give Asian governments an
opportunity to trim or even end fuel subsidies, freeing funds
for use in infrastructure projects or healthcare programs.
President Joko Widodo was poised this month to raise fuel
prices by as much as 3,000 rupiah ($0.25) per litre, but a 7
percent decline in U.S. crude prices since his Oct. 20
inauguration has eased the pressure to act quickly.
Widodo, who took office on Oct. 20, has promised to confront
a ballooning $23 billion fuel subsidy bill, the main factor
behind the budget and current account deficits.
"How much the hike will be is the crucial part, especially
since there has been a decrease in the global oil price. That is
why the price is still being discussed," Husain Abdullah,
spokesman for Vice President Jusuf Kalla, said on Thursday.
Indonesia's subsidized fuel prices are among the cheapest in
the world with petrol costing 6,500 rupiah a litre and diesel
5,500 rupiah.
Widodo's government has been considering a fuel price hike
of 2,000 to 3,000 rupiah.
"If we follow the trend, it should be this month. But we
don't know for sure, there are other considerations to decide on
a precise date," Abdullah said.
Widodo is expected to discuss the fuel subsidy issue with
Kalla and his cabinet after he returns next week from attending
the G20 summit in Australia.
Raising fuel prices is a sensitive issue that typically
sparks protests and contributed to the downfall of long-serving
autocrat and then president Suharto in 1998.
Protests, which remain largely peaceful, have been staged on
a regular basis in Jakarta and other major cities ahead of the
expected announcement.
(1 US dollar = 12,205.0000 rupiah)
