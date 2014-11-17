JAKARTA Nov 17 Indonesia is likely to announce
a rise in subsidised prices of gasoline and diesel late on
Monday, a senior government official told Reuters, a move that
will please financial investors and could save Southeast Asia's
biggest economy billions of dollars.
President Joko Widodo was poised this month to raise fuel
prices by as much as 3,000 rupiah ($0.25) per litre, but a fall
in U.S. crude prices since his Oct. 20 inauguration has
eased the pressure to act quickly.
"It seems most likely," said Naryanto Wagimin, acting
director general of oil and gas at the energy and mines
ministry, when asked if a decision would be announced late on
Monday.
"Probably the chief economics minister will announce it."
Along with other government ministers and officials, Wagimin
said he had been summoned to the chief economics ministry, with
a news conference expected to start at 1400 GMT.
Widodo has been urged by investors to urgently address
Indonesia's biggest fiscal problem, a $23-billion fuel subsidy
bill that is the main driver of the country's twin budget and
current account deficits.
($1=12,202 rupiah)
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)